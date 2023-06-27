Environment Agency steps in after report of 'thousands' of fish in distress

The Environment Agency has been using an aerator to help thousands of fish 'in distress'. PICTURE: Environment Agency

The agency used an aerator to help fish at Radbrook Pool in Shrewsbury today, after anglers reported their concerns about the fish.

The Environment Agency said it had been seeing fewer instances where fish are in distress in recent weeks, but urged people to report any cases they see.

A spokesman said: “Summer can see Environment Agency staff responding to many reports of fish in distress. Water naturally carries less oxygen during hot dry spells and prolonged warm dry weather can affect fish in rivers, canals and still waters.

“Intense summer rainstorms, particularly after a period of prolonged warm weather, will inevitably wash material into watercourses which has built up on roads and in gullies and drainage systems.

“Once in a watercourse, this material will further deplete the water of oxygen, and can lead to serious fish mortalities. Where these watercourses are already vulnerable because of elevated water temperatures and lower flows, these impacts can be amplified.

“We are currently assessing each report to see what action can be taken and are providing advice as required.

“Our teams are monitoring the watercourses and our Fisheries Officers are providing remediation advice to fishery owners.

“The Canal and River Trust has deployed fisheries contractors to undertake aeration activities on affected canals.