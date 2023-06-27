Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Environment Agency steps in after report of 'thousands' of fish in distress

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyEnvironmentPublished:

The Environment Agency has taken special action to help thousands of fish 'in distress'.

The Environment Agency has been using an aerator to help thousands of fish 'in distress'. PICTURE: Environment Agency
The Environment Agency has been using an aerator to help thousands of fish 'in distress'. PICTURE: Environment Agency

The agency used an aerator to help fish at Radbrook Pool in Shrewsbury today, after anglers reported their concerns about the fish.

The Environment Agency said it had been seeing fewer instances where fish are in distress in recent weeks, but urged people to report any cases they see.

A spokesman said: “Summer can see Environment Agency staff responding to many reports of fish in distress. Water naturally carries less oxygen during hot dry spells and prolonged warm dry weather can affect fish in rivers, canals and still waters.

“Intense summer rainstorms, particularly after a period of prolonged warm weather, will inevitably wash material into watercourses which has built up on roads and in gullies and drainage systems.

“Once in a watercourse, this material will further deplete the water of oxygen, and can lead to serious fish mortalities. Where these watercourses are already vulnerable because of elevated water temperatures and lower flows, these impacts can be amplified.

“We are currently assessing each report to see what action can be taken and are providing advice as required.

“Our teams are monitoring the watercourses and our Fisheries Officers are providing remediation advice to fishery owners.

“The Canal and River Trust has deployed fisheries contractors to undertake aeration activities on affected canals.

“We encourage people to report any distressed or dead fish to our hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

Environment
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News