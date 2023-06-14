Hundreds of dead fish seen in Shropshire river as heatwave disrupts oxygen supply

Mandy Carnahan said they spotted hundreds of dead or distressed fish in the River Perry

Residents of Ruyton-XI-Towns, between Shrewsbury and Oswestry, rushed to the aid of hundreds of fish in the River Perry that had been left in distress by days of high temperatures.

Mandy Carnahan and her partner Shaun noticed masses of struggling and dead fish in the River Perry in Ruyton-XI-Towns.

"It was awful. We've lived here for eight years," Mandy explained, "and never seen anything like it.

"There were so many, hundreds - loads that were struggling, loads that were already dead just floating down the river."

The family filled a boat with fresh water and began rescuing around 50 fish including roach and pike.

Summer incidents of "serious fish mortalities" like in Ruyton-XI-Towns are caused by low oxygen levels in the water, the Environment Agency said, after temperatures in the county hit 27 degrees on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “Summer can see the Environment Agency staff responding to many reports of fish in distress.

"Water naturally carries less oxygen during hot dry spells and prolonged warm dry weather can affect fish in rivers, canals and still waters.

"Prolonged warm weather followed by intense summer rainstorms can wash material into watercourses which can build up on roads and in gullies.

"Once in a watercourse, this material will further deplete the water of oxygen, and can lead to serious fish mortalities."