Defeat for objectors as inspector gives go-ahead for Shrewsbury care home plan

Demonstrators outside the planning inquiry

Objectors were left on their own to fight the plan at the Hencote estate, off Ellesmere Road, once Shropshire Council changed its mind after developers Senescura Ltd made a £1.3 million offer to pay for affordable housing.

Shropshire Council’s own planning witness Kelvin Hall decided that the contribution meant the “adverse impacts no longer significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the development".

It will have 164 units of extra care and close care accommodation in the form of lodges and apartments; a 75-bed nursing home and dementia unit and supporting infrastructure.

Council planning experts then decided they had no option but to change their minds and not fight the case.

Whitehall inspector Louise Nurser said: "I am aware of local residents’ disappointment that the council did not actively pursue its original reasons for refusal.

"Nonetheless, all those who wished to speak were provided with the opportunity to be involved in the inquiry.

"Moreover, notwithstanding the council’s position, it falls to me to determine the appeal."

She decided that the application was against the local development plan but that negative aspect was outweighed by the positives.

"In sum, the benefits of the scheme are substantial and compelling in the planning balance," she said in her decision letter dated March 2.

"Consequently... in the particular circumstances of this case, these benefits would outweigh the harm that I have identified and the conflict with the development plan.

"In such circumstances, material considerations indicate that planning permission should be granted otherwise than in accordance with the development plan."

A planning inquiry was held in Shrewsbury's Shirehall from January 24 to 25, and the inspector visiting the site off Ellesmere Road on January 25.

On the issue of the £1.3million contribution the planning inspector concluded that the affordable housing contribution, "whilst no doubt welcome to the council and providing a wider community benefit, does not meet the legal tests".

"Therefore, I have not taken it into account as part of the planning obligation in reaching my decision."