Shrewsbury campaigners join national protests over fossil fuel investments

By David Tooley

Christians from Shropshire and Wales held a vigil outside Shrewsbury Cathedral as part of a national day of protest.

Campaigners made their point in a demonstration outside Shrewsbury Cathedral
Activists were taking part in a demonstration at cathedrals across England and Wales organised by Christian Climate Action.

They are demanding that the Catholic Church and Church of England divest from investing in fossil fuels.

Seven campaigners held placards and handed out leaflets at the Catholic Cathedral as worshippers turned up for their 11am Mass. They were calling on Shrewsbury diocese to commit to no future investments in fossil fuels.

Clare Cooper, aged 65 from Broseley, said: "We are calling on the Diocese of Shrewsbury to support divestment. It’s madness if the Catholic Church continues to invest in fossil fuels in the face of catastrophic climate and ecological breakdown.

"Some of the poorest people in the world are dying right now – from Pakistan to the Horn of Africa – because of the climate crisis. The Church is not practising what it preaches if it turns a blind eye to this."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

