Shrewsbury campaigners join national protests over fossil fuel investments

Campaigners made their point in a demonstration outside Shrewsbury Cathedral

Activists were taking part in a demonstration at cathedrals across England and Wales organised by Christian Climate Action.

They are demanding that the Catholic Church and Church of England divest from investing in fossil fuels.

Seven campaigners held placards and handed out leaflets at the Catholic Cathedral as worshippers turned up for their 11am Mass. They were calling on Shrewsbury diocese to commit to no future investments in fossil fuels.

Clare Cooper, aged 65 from Broseley, said: "We are calling on the Diocese of Shrewsbury to support divestment. It’s madness if the Catholic Church continues to invest in fossil fuels in the face of catastrophic climate and ecological breakdown.