Award-winning restaurant owner brings 'dream' sustainable farm to Shropshire

James Sherwin, of Wild Shropshire restaurant in Whitchurch, has been working with the rest of his team to launch the brand new Wild Shropshire Farm.

This sustainably-managed farm, which will be located near their restaurant, will be used to grow, cultivate and produce plants, eggs, bees, trees and other produce to support the restaurant.

Commenting on the expansion, owner and head chef James said: “It’s been a dream to be able to run our own sustainable farm here at Wild Shropshire for some time.

"We are absolutely thrilled that we can now get started with this exciting new project.

"We pride ourselves on delivering a terroir led micro seasonal menu for our customers and with the farm project starting, we will be able to expand this offering creating a truly biodynamic and holistic approach.

"As time develops and the farm’s diversity evolves and expands, we will have a wealth of unique, diverse and healthy Shropshire flavours to share with our wonderful customers.”

The two-acre plot will be managed organically under biodynamic and regenerative farming principles led by a head horticulturist under the stewardship of James.

Its aim is to enhance the variety of home-grown organic produce, increasing local biodiversity, and to incorporate the produce into the menus at Wild Shropshire restaurant.

With a goal of becoming 95 per cent self-sufficient in time, the restaurant will continue to develop its micro seasonal ethos whilst also sourcing from and supporting local artisan producers.

The farmland has been acquired from James’s father-in-law after he recently retired from dairy farming after 65 years.

The family have said they are delighted that part of the land is staying with the family and the farm project will begin in March with the aim of delivering some of the first farm produce from mid-summer.

Meanwhile, Wild Shropshire has also produced new roles at the restaurant and farm – wine expert Jo Turner, Joe Stark sommerlier and mixologist, as well as a head horticulturist who is yet to be announced.