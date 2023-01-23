County wildlife rescue centre teams up with social media ambassadors to spread conservation message

Amy and Blake

Cuan Wildlife Rescue, headquartered near Much Wenlock, has teamed up with animal fanatics and Harper Adams University conservation students Amy Fleming and Blake Marlow.

Blake, 25, has recently taken up a paid role as a wildlife care assistant at Cuan's centre in Shropshire, where he helps care for poorly and injured animals brought in and prepare them to be released back into the wild.

Blake Marlow

Amy, 20, was the 2022 recipient of the National Biodiversity Network's Young Person's Award for her years of volunteering with the Worcestershire Wildlife Trust as a teenager.

When the team at Cuan learned of 10,000+ social media followers Blake and Amy have on their wildlife conservation Instagram accounts, they suggested teaming up as ambassadors to more widely promote the work of the centre.

Blake, born in Shrewsbury but now based in Telford, said: "I had previously been volunteering with the RSPB. I began volunteering with Cuan over the summer and that went very well.

"I was offered a position there and have been doing that since October. There's always something new to deal with.

"My area is really ornithology - I know a lot about birds and what they're doing. Now I'm learning more about mammals, animals you don't often get at the hospital so that when they do come in you're prepared.

"The message that we want to get out there to the public as ambassadors is about the importance of the work that we do at Cuan and of conservation in general."

Amy Fleming

Amy, from Kidderminster, said: "I found out about Cuan through social media and that sort of thing, and I got really interested in it.

"We both feel very strongly about the importance of young people being involved in animal rehabilitation and conservation. We would also like to thank Cuan for this opportunity.

"So far we've been involved in the release of a tawny owl, it was really nice watching it fly off into the distance."