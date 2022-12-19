Gallery: Incredible archive photos show Shropshire people dealing with cold winters of the past

Shrewsbury postmen Roy Millward, Trevor Titley and Martin Tudor are caught by the morning snow showers , November 1980

The freezing temperatures we’ve experienced have been something of a shock after a hot summer and mild autumn.

But it is normal to be in the deep freeze and Shropshire and Mid Wales always gets its fair share of snow. Today we take a look back through the Shropshire Star archives to reveal how generations of people in the region have battled through the snow and ice – and often had a a lot of fun along the way.

Of course snow can be a real difficulty when you have somewhere to be, and there have been many examples of main routes – even the M6, M5 and M54 – blocked and motorists stuck for many hours at a time.

But inclement weather also brings the best out of people and, given access to a shovel, there is plenty of willingness to get stuck in to clear the way. After all, life must go on, even if the white stuff has brought a little chaos along the way.

Youngsters at Clee Hill, near Ludlow, January 1978

An ice sculpture in Cluddley, January 22, 1979

Shropshire miners are hopeful as they picketed in falling snow outside Ironbridge Power Station in February, 1972

Monkhopton Primary School pupils in January 1979

Harlescott Village children enjoying time in the snow, circa 1950

More than a week after Arctic conditions set in, some communities in the Oswestry area were still struggling with huge snow drifts, February 1985

