Shrewsbury North West Relief Road would be 'massive financial burden', says town council

An aerial view of the proposed Shrewsbury North West Relief Road

The council has appealed to the new Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport, Richard Holden, to cancel proposals for the road, which would stretch four miles from Churncote to Battlefield.

With a change in leadership and Cabinet in Westminster, councillors wanted to re-state their case for the cancellation of plans, which received more than 4,000 objections amid environmental, financial and traffic concerns.

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of the town council, said: “We have taken the opportunity to write to the previous Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, with our strong objections to the project. With a change of personnel in the Department for Transport, we don’t want to see our objections lost in the handover.

Councillor Alan Mosley

“There is a groundswell of public opposition to these proposals, and we need to keep fighting to be heard. Not only are the plans contrary to our climate change policies but Shropshire Council are unable to publish the full business case for the road and there are great concerns about the massive financial burden on our residents.

“In addition, the town council is firmly committed to preserving and improving all of the town’s natural assets and we feel that the NWRR will cause irredeemable damage to wildlife in several sites of special scientific interest, compromise biodiversity on the west margin of the town as well as changing the local environment beyond recognition.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, who represents the Copthorne area, added: “Since the local elections in 2021, Shrewsbury Town Council has been clear in its opposition to the construction of the North West Relief Road. It’s important that the latest minister is aware of our reasons.

“In my opinion, Shropshire Council and the Government need to accept reality that no more public money should be wasted on this project and start investing in cheaper transport solutions that fit with their stated policies of carbon reduction.”

Shrewsbury Town Council says the new road is an outdated, financially risky response to the transport problems faced by the town and there is a need to develop an integrated public transport and active travel solution to encourage both residents and visitors to use them instead of their cars.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “The Shrewsbury North West Relief Road (NWRR) remains a key priority for us as a council and is currently being considered as part of the planning process.

“The NWRR has successfully passed through the Outline Business Case stage, has received an offer of Department for Transport (DfT) funding, and has formally entered the DfT Large Local Majors delivery programme. We plan to submit a full business case to DfT next year, subject to planning approval.

“The case for the road hasn’t changed and it continues to support and deliver the stated aims within the original objectives and the more recent, wider objectives of Government transport investment.

“These include reducing congestion, supporting housing delivery and delivering value for money.