35.7C as Shropshire's 32-year-old heat record is smashed again

Grace Thomas, left, and Elise Hall, from Shrewsbury, use fans to keep cool at the Royal Welsh Show. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

On Tuesday, the thermometer at RAF Shawbury reached an astounding 35.7C - and rising - in the early afternoon with more time left to keep rising - beating the blistering 35.5C reached at the weather station just a day before.

The previous record of 34.9C had been set on August 8, 1990, and it eclipsed the 32.6C that was reached in the famous heatwave of 1976. In the 70s however the heatwave lasted longer. Scientists say that climate change makes future heatwaves more likely and hotter too.

Night-time heat records were also smashed.

Ten-year-old Hana Nazim with her hat and drink bottle at the ready at Lawley Primary School, Telford

Nationally, temperatures have reached 40C for the first time on record in the UK, with 40.2C provisionally recorded at Heathrow Airport, the Met Office said.

The threshold was hit at 12.50pm as much of the UK sweltered in a heatwave, with parts of England and Wales under a red warning for extreme heat, posing a danger to life, pressure on the NHS and disruption across transport networks.

The heat has caused numerous problems in Shropshire, not least on the railway network, where train operators stopped running completely on routes in the county.

Both Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway hope to return services to normal. But they advise customers to check as trains could be in the wrong place in the morning.

Schools, which are due to wrap up the summer term on Wednesday, had also put measures in place. Some closed early but allowed children to stay if their parents could not pick them up.

Water companies were also desperate to drive home the save water message.

And animal lovers were also asked to look after pets and wildlife.

Wildlife help organisations such as the Wildlife Trust called on people to leave some water in the garden, and not to mow it to give insects some shade.

Telford Exotic Zoo closed on Monday and Tuesday to allow staff to work on keeping the animals cool.

Scott Adams, owner of the zoo, said that they had set up special baths to allow animals to keep themselves cool, and had even prepared special ice lollies – packed with mealworm.

He said: "We took the decision to close for the two days just so the staff could concentrate fully on the animals for a couple of days.

"It means we can see where there are any issues for next time we have something like this and we know what to do to keep them all happy and safe."

Julian, a ring tailed lemur enjoys an ice lolly prepared to help keep him cool at at Telford's Exotic Zoo

Cuan Wildlife Rescue, in Much Wenlock, had moved it hedgehogs into the shade and was helping foxes and badgers by freezing two-litre water bottles.

Deb Bolger, the group's community fundraiser, said: "It has been a consistent battle to keep them and us cool. It has been a difficult time for wildlife in general."

Cuan will be holding its first open day since 2019 on Sunday, July 24, at its base in Stretton Road, Much Wenlock.

On the roads Shropshire Council had its gritting teams out ready to deal with melting road surfaces. And the working days of refuse collectors and road workers were also altered to get teams out of the midday sun.

Customers at Tesco's Extra store at Wrekin Retail Park noticed empty shelves in the chilled section. According to a local weather expert, the overnight record of 19.1C was beaten too, with a staggering 29C recorded at 10pm making for a very unpleasant night for many.

Laura Frankland enjoying the hot weather in a wheat field at Neenton, near Bridgnorth

Shropshire weather expert Liam Ball tweeted that the maximum on 35.5 on Monday easily beat the previous record of 34.9C that was set at Shawbury on August 3, 1990.

Mr Ball, an IT expert who has had a keen amateur interest in the weather since childhood, said: "To have the two hottest days consecutively in the same year and by quite a lot is quite significant. To have a 31 year old temperature record broken by such a big margin is also significant.

"I believe that things are going to get hotter. I never thought I would see 40C until I was an old man but this is happening. It could be more common in future."

The transport network was the first to buckle with train operators West Midlands Trains and Transport for Wales calling an early halt to all rail services.

A spokesman for TFW said that services "will return to normal tomorrow".

On Tuesday afternoon, Network Rail closed the track between Aberystwyth and Dovey Junction due to the heat which could affect travellers heading from Shrewsbury but the spokesman said this should reopen tomorrow.

West Midlands Trains asked passengers to check their journeys but was aiming to operate "as normal a service as possible" on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: "Our aim is to operate as normal a service as possible, however passengers are urged to check their journeys in advance as some trains are likely to be in the wrong place overnight, which could impact morning services. This also does not account for any possible overnight incidents which could also impact tomorrow’s services."

For travellers in other parts of the country, National Rail was advising people only to travel by train if absolutely necessary. But those who were moving by train were asked to check before leaving and make sure they carry a water bottle to keep hydrated.

"If you begin to feel unwell please get off at the next station where a member of staff can assist you," National Rail tweeted.

Water resources were also under strain as the mercury headed towards 40C, with the Met Office red alert warning still covering much of the county. Other parts of Shropshire and Mid Wales were covered by a similarly unprecedented amber heat alert.

Rob Davies, a Shropshire based water expert with the Environment Agency tweeted on Tuesday: "It’s not just weather records that are being broken.

"Yesterday we did the lowest ever flow gauging at our hydrometric station on the Cound brook in Shropshire. The site’s been open since 1997. Flow measurements are key to ensure data is accurate and better understand hydrology."

Water company Severn Trent had urged customers to cut down on watering the garden and washing the car. It was pumping water into the network to keep up with demand.

The boiling hot weather also put heavy stress on domestic pets and wild animals. Vets were warning about keeping dogs out of the sun.

Dave Throup, formerly of the Environment Agency tweeted: "What’s also noticeable is the lack of wildlife. No birds or squirrels, not even many insects. All hunkering down."

Crowds return to the Royal Welsh Show. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

The heat also continued at the Royal Welsh Show, with thousands of people returning to the Mid Wales event this week for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The event also saw the return of a Royal visitor, with Princess Anne turning out for the afternoon.

With the last day of term for many schools on Wednesda, schools across Shropshire were only partially open on Tuesday.

A number of schools announced they would not be fully open on Monday and Tuesday during the height of the heatwave.

The decision to partially close schools has been headteachers, as there is no legal obligation to close schools when temperatures reach certain levels.

The first seven announced on Sunday that they would not be fully open, but they have since been joined by another 12.

Some were remaining open for parents who needed them to keep their children but advising them to keep pupils at home where practical and safe, to complete distance learning.

Some like St Mary's CE Primary in Bucknell said parents could collect their children from 12 noon.

Cheswardine Primary and Nursery School were giving parents the option to pick up their children from 1.30pm on Tuesday but were remaining open for those parents who cannot pick up their children.

William Brookes School, in Much Wenlock, was closed on Tuesday for years 11 and 13, with online learning provided.

Priory School decided to open at the usual time but to have shortened lessons with regular water breaks, and non-uniform - loose fitting, appropriate clothes to be worn.

Shropshire Council and its partners Kier had three gritters out across the county again – one in the north, once in the south and one in the central area - ready to spread grit dust on any at-risk surface dressing sites, or any road that starts to melt due to the heat. They also had sand available at depots, in case they need to use it.

Shift patterns of highways staff was changed to ensure the wellbeing of staff, shift patterns. Some teams started work early to avoid working at the hottest time of the day.

Highways teams were called back to their depots in early afternoon, with the emergency response team remaining operational.

Rural pothole filling Roadmaster vehicles were also stood down until Wednesday, due to the heat.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "We’re prepared for - and managing - the weather conditions we are currently facing, and are prepared for any changes that the weather may bring over the next few days."

Also spare a thought for some of those with jobs where the heat is unavoidable.

Blacksmith Jack Sampson feels the heat

Jack Sampson, who runs a business in Harmer Hill and is also a resident Blacksmith at Blists Hill Victorian Town, said he was getting through three sets of clothes a day in the temperatures.

Normally, he can escape the belting heat of the forge – which can get up to 60 degrees – and cool down but with temperatures outside reaching 40 degrees, that is not the case at present.

He said: "Usually when I am in the forge, I have the ability to walk away from the heat but on days like these, there's none of that.

"It feels like I'm on another planet, everything muggy and sticky! I'm taking two or three changes of clothes because you just get drenched through.

"I'm drinking loads of fluids. You just have to make sure you monitor the temperature and make sure you are not pushing yourself too far and not overworking it.

"But, at the end of the day, it's part of the job. I need to make money so I can't just stop because I'm too hot. You just have to get on with it.