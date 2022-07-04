Professor calls for radical action on Shropshire transport issues

A Shropshire bus

Residents from all over South West Shropshire met at Clun Memorial Hall last Wednesday to hear Professor John Whitelegg, an international authority on sustainable transport, give his views on the way transport networks should develop.

The meeting was organised by Clunbury Climate and Environment Group and hosted by Clun's Shropshire councillor Nigel Hartin. Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire council’s portfolio holder for climate change also spoke.

Professor Whitelegg said: "The largest source of carbon emissions in Shropshire is transport.”

To reduce carbon from transport he called for tickets that cover all bus operators and local trains, and the introduction of bus services seven days a week, including evenings and bank holidays.

Professor Whitelegg also wants to see internet shopping deliveries organised a different way to cut down on lots of extra unnecessary journeys by multiple vans.

And he wants the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road cancelled and the money used instead to encourage environmentally friendly transport and introducing car share schemes.

Councillor Nellins spoke about the new recycling bins, a new Bus Back Better funding bid, how the revised NWRR scheme was actually going to reduce carbon as opposed to the original plan and how Shropshire funding, or lack of it, continues to hold back the council.

Councillor Hartin said it was an excellent meeting and was well received by everyone attending.