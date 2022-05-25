Summer date set for Ludlow to perform CPR on our struggling planet

Ludlow Green Festival from left to right (Volunteer Organisers): Helen Antill, Ian Urry, Megan Blackmore, Chris Deaves, Diane Lyle, John Daniels, Kim Holroyd, Richard Ellis and Robin Pote.

Organisers Ludlow 21 have set a date for this year's Green Festival in the town - Sunday, July 10 - and it is set to be a family day at Castle Square.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Planet Earth is an ailing patient, in need of urgent care and attention.

"Its symptoms are becoming both increasingly self-evident and ever-harder to ignore. And, whilst there may not be complete agreement about what treatment should be applied, doing nothing is clearly not an option."

This year’s Ludlow Green Festival is the 23rd consecutive one and this year it will be basing its theme on the idea of CPR (Climate, Planet, Recovery).

There are set to be opportunities for visitors of all ages to explore and learn about what is being done now, and what more could be done in the future to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Lots of interactive activities, such as making bug hotels and bird boxes, art workshops, quizzes, and bush craft walks should keep the children occupied.

Most of the area's environmental groups are set to be present, either running stalls, leading workshops or giving talks, and there will be lots of opportunities to find out how people can, and must, adapt their lives over the coming years, locally, nationally and globally, to rise to the challenge of climate change.

A spokesperson added: "We hope to have an experts’ forum, run along the lines of the BBC’s Gardening Question Time, where you can pose questions to a panel of experts, before you take the plunge and buy an electric car or throw out your gas boiler in favour of an air-source heat pump system.

"If you are thinking of getting an electric bike, you’ll also have an opportunity to try one out on the day."

Organisers say a convivial atmosphere is assured with a great line-up of music to listen to whilst enjoying food from across the world, washed down with beer produced closer to home.

There will also be a Speaker’s Corner, with opportunities for people to have their say or listen to others speaking about environmental matters about which they feel passionate.