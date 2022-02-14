Storm Dudley set to spoil our week with gusts of 90mph forecast

Hold on tight, Storm Dudley is set to bring strong winds. Photo: Donall Farmer/PA Wire

People are being told to brace themselves for blustery weather as the Met Office warned of gusts of up to 90mph in some parts of the country.

The storm has been named by the Met Office as Dudley – after the male name rather than anything to do with the Black Country town.

While the West Midlands won’t see the worst of it, the region is still in for a rough week of wind and rain.

The forecaster has issued a yellow alert for wind on Wednesday and Thursday for parts of Northern Ireland, most of Scotland and the north of England, with the Met Office warning this could be upgraded.

Weather experts are predicting the entire country, including the West Midlands, will be battered by high winds, with Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan warning “this whole week is going to see quite a disturbed weather pattern developing”.

Forecasters have predicted the worst of the wind will hit midweek, with a 24-hour weather warning coming into force from 6pm on Wednesday, stretching down from the Orkney Islands to parts of Yorkshire and Lancashire, as a weather system moves in.

More southern areas including the West Midlands will see strong winds on Thursday and Friday.