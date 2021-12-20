Capture beauty of Telford's nature reserves in photo competition

Snow Day - Apley Woods in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council wants to encourage residents, young and old, to visit the local nature reserves in the Christmas holidays.

The ‘My Walk Today’ campaign aims to highlight the wild and green spaces in the area by focusing on a different one of the borough’s 17 local nature reserves for each day of the school holidays.

People in the local area have been encouraged to visit as many of the nature reserves as possible and to take and submit photos to show their walks.

Apley Woods in Telford

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment, said: “Winter’s a great time to visit our local nature reserves.

"We have 17 now in Telford and Wrekin - including four awaiting formal designation - and they’re wonderful spaces for walking, relaxing and reconnecting with nature.

“We’d love to see everyone’s photos of the Local Nature Reserves that they visit this Christmas, and find out what people love about them.

“The council recognises the huge environmental and wellbeing benefits that our green spaces offer.

"We have already taken steps to protect more than 1,000 hectares under our ownership in the borough, including through the Local Nature Reserve (LNR) declaration processes."

Local nature reserves in Telford and Wrekin include:

Apley Woods

Dawley Hamlets

Dothill

Granville Country Park

Ketley Paddock Mound

Lightmoor (awaiting formal declaration)

Lilleshall Hill

Limekiln Woods

Lodge Field

Madebrook Pools and Strichley Dingle

Madeley Pit Mounds

Randlay Valley (awaiting formal declaration)

Rough Park (awaiting formal declaration)

Telford Town Park

The Beeches

The Cockshutt (awaiting formal declaration)

The Ercall and Lawrence’s Hill

Photos can be submitted to greenspaces@telford.gov.uk in either the adult or under-16s category and should include a short caption beginning “What I like about this green space is…”.