Trains cancelled and flood barriers up as Shropshire River levels rise

Flood barriers have gone up at Frankwell Car Park

There was one flood warning and five flood alerts in place across the county last night, and this morning Transport for Wales urged people not to travel by rail or road between the two towns.

A spokesman said: "Due to flooding between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, services are severely disrupted. Advice for passengers is 'do not travel'.

"A train service will operate between Aberystwyth and Welshpool, but there is no onward travel from Welshpool due to flooding on the railway and the roads."

Yesterday in Shrewsbury, the Frankwell flood barriers were deployed. An Environment Agency Midlands spokesman said: "Due to rising levels on the Severn, we are deploying the first phase of barriers at Frankwell."

In Ironbridge preparations were being made on Friday morning along The Wharfage in case the barriers need to go up. Motorists were told to remove their vehicles from The Wharfage on Thursday night, with the Environment Agency monitoring the situation.

Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member Councillor Carolyn Healy tweeted on Friday morning: "The Environment Agency will be deploying phase 1 of the flood barriers on Wharfage, Ironbridge, this morning. This will mean the Wharfage will be closed to traffic. A pedestrian route will be in place. All car parks remain open all businesses are open throughout the weekend."

The Met Office's most recent flood warning and alert updates in our area were published yesterday between around 5pm and 6.30pm.

There was a warning in place at Melverley, near the Welsh border. It said: "River levels remain high but are beginning to fall at the Crew Green river gauge as a result of Storm Barra.

"Flooding continues. We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in and around Melverley including acre lane.

"Predicted peaks: Llanymynech peaked at 4.21m and falling, Cae Howel peaked at 4.22m and steady, Crew Green peaked at 6.29m and falling slowly. Further light rainfall is forecast over the next few days. River levels are falling, but still pose a flood risk. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services. Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

A Shropshire-wide alert said: "We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Locations that may be affected are Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth. Floodplain starts to flood at Hayes Basin.

"Predicted Peaks: Crew Green has peaked, Montford 5.5m to 6.0m overnight tonight, Welshbridge 3.0m to 3.5m Friday afternoon, Buildwas 4.0m to 4.5m Saturday morning, Bridgnorth no flooding expected. Further light rainfall is forecast over the next few days. We expect river levels to remain high until into the weekend. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences."

Separate alerts were also in place on the River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester, the Severn/Vyrnwy confluence, the Tern and Perry catchments and the Upper Teme. Updates are expected this morning.