'Monumental' work needed after 'environmental disaster' at popular fishing pool

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/09/2021 - Telford Angling Association complaining about the state of the Dothill Pool and that the fish are dying to the algae and lack of oxygen in the water. In Picture L>R: Allyson Smith and Alfie Tomlinson - both from Telford Angling Association..

Telford Angling Association rent Dothill Pool from Telford and Wrekin Council. The association's chair Jon Portman said earlier week that the pool, which is adjacent to Dothill Primary School, will need 'monumental' work if it is to survive as a fishing spot.

"We've had issues for quite a few weeks with weeds choking the pool and starving the fish of oxygen," Jon said.

"There was a big oxygen crash and a lot of fish died," he added.

Volunteer members of the angling association have been working tirelessly, using their own pumps, to try and keep the water oxygenated enough to save what remains of the fish stocks in Dothill Pool.

However, as of Wednesday this week, the council has organised work to be done to try and clear the debris and dead fish.

"We were out until about 9pm last night," Jon said on Wednesday, "clearing away the top layer of dead fish. There were around a hundred good quality fish we cleared, and the council came this morning and removed them to be disposed of."

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Fish deaths can be caused by a combination of factors. Pond weed that builds up over the season and hot, dry weather can cause low oxygen levels which can be fatal to fish.

"Telford Angling Association has been using pumps to increase oxygen levels and have removed the dead fish. They have kept us informed and we have both been in talks with the Environment Agency to see what else we can do.

"In established pools, plant life is generally maintained by pond animals, but can build up, which is what may have happened here. We have therefore appointed a specialist contractor to clear excess weeds this week in an attempt to improve the situation. This isn’t the only factor that will help though, a bit more rain and cooler conditions will also help to aerate the pool and improve the situation.