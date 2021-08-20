Eco bus shelters arrive in Telford town centre

The off-grid bus shelter on St Quentin Gate will generate enough electricity, approximately 1,016kWh a year, to power its lights and advertising panels using the renewable, carbon-free energy generated.

It will also trial a real-time information screen to improve passenger information, helping people to plan their journey with certainty.

Sedum roof bus shelter

A second green shelter across the road will have a roof planted with sedum which is rich in nectar and a favourite of bees and other pollinating insects.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment, said: “The bus shelters are another step forward in our green journey to help tackle the climate emergency.

“We are pioneering the installation of smart shelters powered by solar panels and micro wind turbine technology and are one of the first in the region to welcome a bus stop with a living roof.

Off-grid bus shelter powered by a micro wind turbine and solar panels

“They are great examples of how we’re improving our borough’s climate, biodiversity and air quality.

"And for every micro turbine installed, our contractor Etesian Green will plant 10 trees.”

The green bus shelters will be operational from the end of this month and are part of a trial to introduce more in the borough in the future.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “The initiative is part of our wider Bus Services Improvement Plan development, which will seek to secure funding to improve bus services in the borough, making them greener, cleaner and more efficient for bus users.