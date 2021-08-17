Support for Lara's Tree Town project is quickly growing

Lara Neal, 10, right, with her dad Luke Neal and friend Harper Gage, also 10

Lara Neal, 10, started up her Tree Town project with dad Luke last year when they became fed up of a dull assignment when they were doing home schooling.

The movement, in which Lara hopes to plant several trees around Bridgnorth, has gathered momentum, and she planted her first trees at her school, St John's RC Primary, earlier this year.

Now Bridgnorth Town Council has voted unanimously to allow her to plant more trees at Crown Meadow.

As part of her project, Lara went out and about in the town with Luke to assess locations where new trees may be beneficial to the look of the local area without impeding views or blocking routes.

Crown Meadow was chosen as one of those sites and there are now plans to plant 15 trees there, along with a hedge along the concrete fence between the park and tennis club.

Lara is aiming to continue with tree planting around the town next year.

Luke, who also became a Bridgnorth town councillor this year, said: "During the first lockdown, Lara came up with the idea of Tree Town as she wanted to do something around climate change.

"We decided to map places in Bridgnorth where we could plant trees. The town council has now given permission to plant at Crown Meadow.

"A vote was taken and it was unanimous."

The project has secured funding of £2,500 from the Bridgnorth branch of Shropshire Wildlife Trust, with further support offered by charity Possible.

Local residents and sports clubs were also consulted about the plans.

Arrangements will be made to plant the trees at the park in the coming months.

Luke added: "We will be organising a community tree planting weekend as we want to get everyone involved.

"Hopefully next year we will come back with a plan for planting trees somewhere else."