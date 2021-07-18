Man rescued from River Severn near Shrewsbury as reports of canoe in distress spark 90-minute search near Bridgnorth

Emergency services rushed to the lower Emstrey area of Atcham at about 7.40pm on Saturday.

Firefighters used a short extension ladder to rescue a man, who had fallen into the river and was in distress.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance and an operations officer from Baschurch Fire Station.

The rescue took about 20 minutes.

It came as a large number of firefighters were sent out to the River Severn between Bridgnorth and Hampton Loade after reports that four people in a canoe were in trouble.

Five fire appliances including the water rescue unit were sent from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Shrewsbury and Tweedale fire stations at about 7pm.

These were joined by officers from West Mercia Police and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) from the ambulance service.

Crews were searching for about 90 minutes before further reports confirmed the canoe had been spotted safe downstream.

Shortly after the incident, a spokesman from Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "We have just spent 90 minutes searching the river for four persons in a canoe, possibly in distress between Bridgnorth and Hampton Loade.

"Fire service resources from Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Craven Arms and Tweedale, along with police and HART crews searched the area.

"It was determined that the four persons were safe having been spotted in their canoe at various locations down the river by various persons on the banks.