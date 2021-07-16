Rainy days are over, so time for a n-ice sunshine treat

Ice Creams all round in Shrewsbury’s Quarry for Owen Read, six, Jack Read, five, and Lucas Read, eight, from Much Wenlock

Parks and attractions are being bathed in summer sunshine – and the good news is that it is likely to stay that way for the next week.

Temperatures in Sunday are expected to top 27C in many places and it will stay warm until a possible breakdown in the heatwave at the end of next week.

Josie Handley and Sasha Bridges take a selfie in the Dingle

It’s hot out there and we all need a drink, especially if you are wearing a fur coat

Charlotte Davies and Daisy Howgarth enjoy the better weather on a visit to Shrewsbury

The bright weather comes after an unsettled spell that has brought torrential rain showers for those unlucky enough to be caught in them.

Figures released today reveal that rainfall for the West Midlands in July has been at average levels despite the storms.

Met Office meteorologists said the recent deluge was due to the jet stream being further south than usual, meaning there were extended periods of low pressure in which rain is likely.

Willow takes a splash while Nicholas Combrinck watches

A perfect day for a cruise along the peaceful River Severn in Shrewsbury

The jet stream has now moved northwards, which has allowed the hot air in.