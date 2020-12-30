Firefighters forced to abandon Bridgnorth dog rescue after discovering protected badger sett

Setts cannot be disturbed under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992

Crews from Bridgnorth Fire Station were sent to the incident in Oldbury, in which a small dog had gone down what its owner believed to be a rabbit hole, at about 12.45pm today.

But emergency workers were left helpless after they arrived and found the hole to be a badger sett, which they were unable to disturb under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.

Specialist vets from the RSPCA were called in as a result after the stop message had been received by fire control at 2.47pm.

The fire service confirmed those at the scene were still waiting for the arrival of the vet at 4pm.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) reported: "At 12.46pm, SFRS fire control received a call reporting an incident classified as animal rescue in Bridgnorth.

"Reports of a small dog entering rabbit hole, discovered to be a badger sett. Under the 1992 Protection of Badgers Act, fire service personnel were unable to assist but advice was given to the dog owner."