£100 million plan to tackle Shropshire flooding misery moving on

Shropshire Council’s cabinet members voted to research further into a £100 million water management scheme that could be built alongside Shrewsbury’s North West Relief Road to stop a repeat of the catastrophic River Severn flooding earlier this year.

An alternative proposal to build a dam will also be looked into.

Councillor Rob Macey, portfolio holder for housing and strategic planning, told the cabinet meeting yesterday: “We can all remember the devastating effects from earlier this year. We recognise something has to be done, particularly with predicted increases in extreme weather events.

“Many communities in Shropshire have wrestled with the impact of flooding. Work is under way across Shropshire to develop a strategy of integrated flood management.”

The North West Relief Road proposal, which has already secured over £70m in funding and received the backing of government and environmental bodies, could see a water retaining embankment included in the plans for the road.

Communities

Questions were raised by councillors that the North West Relief Road embankment scheme was too Shrewsbury-centric, but the ruling Conservative group insisted all communities throughout the county would be considered and consulted through the process.

The scheme could also include the development of a “nationally significant” wildlife haven and leisure amenity.

Advertising

Councillor Lezley Picton: "I can understand why various residents have felt this is biased towards a North West Relief Road solution. I want it to be made abundantly clear that all solutions will be researched."

Councillor Ed Potter said that many of the smaller, rural areas face regular flooding problems but "don't scream and shout about it."

He said they shouldn't be forgotten about.

Questions were raised over the finances of the project by Councillor Roger Evans.

Councillor Nutting said he had been in conversation with Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski and added: "He has assured me we will be getting the money from the government."