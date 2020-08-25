Campaigners close to buying bio-diverse meadow after raising £20,000

The Cudwell Meadow Land Purchase Appeal is a collaboration between the Middle Marches Community Land Trust, the Stretton Wetlands Interest Group, Church Stretton Town Council and the National Trust.

Isabel Carter, of the local Strettons Wetlands Interest Group, said to the casual observer, Cudwell Meadow, located on the edge of Church Stretton, may seem like nothing special – but added it was so much more than it seemed.

"Just a few months after sheep were taken off the meadow with the agreement of the current landowner, we’ve found the whole place is actually bursting with life”, she said.

“With 141 plant species, and 45 different types of insects so far identified, these three acres are a precious and bio-diverse habitat.”

Cudwell Meadow near Church Stretton

"Cudwell Meadow embraces several zones; with a woodland edge, some open meadow and the marshy wetland, each hosting its own particular plants and insects”.

The Stretton Wetlands Interest Group launched a fundraising appeal at the beginning of July to buy Cudwell Meadow and safeguard its future. It has already raised £20,000.

Once the purchase is complete, the group plans to carry out conservation work that will encourage otters and water voles to be more frequent visitors.

Isabel added: “The appeal is going really well, and we are incredibly grateful for all the support we have had thus far but we still need to raise £5,000 to reach our target and for the purchase to go ahead.

"We hope when people know how important the meadow is for our wildlife, they will want to help by giving whatever they can."

The appeal is being run in collaboration with the Middle Marches Community Land Trust, and people can donate online by going to https://middlemarchescommunitylandtrust.org.uk/land/cudwell-meadow/ or by sending a cheque marked Wetlands Appeal to the Trust, at Enterprise House, Station Street, Bishops Castle SY9 5AQ.