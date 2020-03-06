Just one flood alert in Shropshire as rivers continue to fall

The alert - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - is in place for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence.

The Environment Agency said flooding was still affecting low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine, near Shrewsbury.

It said other locations which may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

In total, 55 flood warnings and 149 flood alerts are still in place across England.

See also:

Further rainfall is forecast over the weekend and river levels are expected to remain high for the next few days.

Advertising

The Met Office says that yet again the main meteorological themes for the weekend are wind and rain but that this weekend's weather should at least be a little less extreme than recent weekends.

Watch today's weather forecast:

Friday morning forecast 06/03/20

The weekend forecast:

Advertising

Weekend weather – Will there be another wet and windy weekend? 05/03/20

The Shropshire Star has launched a #backtobusiness campaign to support the community following the floods. We want to use our platform to let people know when your business is back in action after the floods, how people can help, and to tell people about the customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help.

#backtobusiness - how to take part

#backtobusiness: The Star is here to help you recover from floods crisis

Let us know when your business is back in action after the floods

Let us know how people can help

Tell us about customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help

We'll share the best stories with our readers and help Shropshire get back on its feet

TWITTER - use the hashtag #backtobusiness to share your stories with us

FACEBOOK - Visit our Facebook Community Noticeboard to share your stories

You can also share your stories using this form: