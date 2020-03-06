Menu

Just one flood alert in Shropshire as rivers continue to fall

By Ian Harvey | Shrewsbury | Environment | Published:

Just one flood alert remains in place for Shropshire today as river levels continue to fall following weeks of flooding.

Flooding in Bridgnorth. Photo: Kerry Roberts (keggy7)

The alert - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - is in place for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence.

The Environment Agency said flooding was still affecting low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine, near Shrewsbury.

It said other locations which may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

In total, 55 flood warnings and 149 flood alerts are still in place across England.

Further rainfall is forecast over the weekend and river levels are expected to remain high for the next few days.

The Met Office says that yet again the main meteorological themes for the weekend are wind and rain but that this weekend's weather should at least be a little less extreme than recent weekends.

Friday morning forecast 06/03/20

Weekend weather – Will there be another wet and windy weekend? 05/03/20

