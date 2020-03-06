backtobusiness: Free advice on repairing flood-damaged property in Ironbridge

Telford & Wrekin Council's planning department will not be charging for advice on the repair to flood damaged properties in the world heritage site until the end of August.

They offered advice to residents cleaning up following the floods.

They said to clean up any damage sensitively, to dry the building out slowly and to avoid unnecessary repairs or alterations.

Residents were advised to make sure insurers and contractors are aware if the building is listed.

People were told to check if they need planning permission to make alterations.

"Even in the event of flood damage, any change to the materials or architectural details of a listed building are likely to need consent," the council said.

"With the world heritage site certain external works may need planning permission too."

