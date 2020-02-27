Menu

Advertising

LIVE UPDATES: 'Danger to life' flood warning remains in Ironbridge as river levels start to drop across county

By Ian Harvey | Ironbridge | Environment | Published:

A severe flood warning remained in place for Ironbridge today as river levels began to drop in the county.

Flood barriers in Ironbridge

In Bridgnorth, the river peaked at 5.2m at midday yesterday and in Shrewsbury, the 'danger to life' warning has been removed following the river peaking at 5.12m.

The Environment Agency has warned that the flood barriers in Ironbridge are ineffective after they were breached yesterday.

Shropshire Council has opened the English Bridge in Shrewsbury and part of Abbey Foregate car park.

Environment News Transport Ironbridge Telford Local Hubs Shrewsbury Bridgnorth
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey
@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News