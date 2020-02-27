Advertising
LIVE UPDATES: 'Danger to life' flood warning remains in Ironbridge as river levels start to drop across county
A severe flood warning remained in place for Ironbridge today as river levels began to drop in the county.
In Bridgnorth, the river peaked at 5.2m at midday yesterday and in Shrewsbury, the 'danger to life' warning has been removed following the river peaking at 5.12m.
The Environment Agency has warned that the flood barriers in Ironbridge are ineffective after they were breached yesterday.
Shropshire Council has opened the English Bridge in Shrewsbury and part of Abbey Foregate car park.
