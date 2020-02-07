Shropshire Council HQ signs up to reuseable Shrewsbury Cup scheme

As of February 10, customers including staff, councillors and the public, will be able to have a waste-free drink from the Column Restaurant.

People buying hot and cold drinks can opt for a reusable cup by paying a £1 deposit, which is returned upon returning the cup to any participating business.

It is the latest in a string of environmentally-friendly swaps at the Column Restaurant in recent years, following the introduction of wooden cutlery, corn-starch take-out boxes and fresh milk from local sources replacing long-life milk.

As of this month, the plastic used in the restaurant will be made from a re-cycled product.

Dean Carroll, cabinet member for climate change, said: "It is fantastic that the Column Restaurant is introducing the increasingly popular Shrewsbury Cup.

"This adds to the already great work the team have done to date to reduce waste and cut its carbon footprint, and I’m positive it will be a success.

"The measures implemented at the Column Restaurant are a great example of the work the council is doing to reduce its own carbon output as we strive to become carbon net-zero by 2030."

Sophie Peach, co-founder of the Shrewsbury Cup scheme, which launched last year, said: “It’s great news that we’ve not only extended the reach of Shrewsbury Cup but also that our 24th site in town is at the council’s headquarters building.

"Places like the Shirehall site are an ideal environment for the scheme to work and in the future we hope to see many more Shrewsbury venues fully embrace the ‘choose to reuse’ concept."