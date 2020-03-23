Shropshire Star's STEM Challenge postponed due to coronavirus

The competition, involving 13 schools from across the county, is expected to resume later this year.

Head of circulation Rob Kelly said: "Following recent advice from the government surrounding the coronavirus, it is with regret that we have taken the decision to postpone the Shropshire Star STEM Challenge 2020.

"We are aware that you were probably expecting to hear such confirmation, but we would like to reassure you that the challenge will be going ahead as usual at a later date.

"Further details about the rescheduling of the event at the Marches Centre will be sent out as soon as we are in a position to do so.

"We would like to thank you for your continued efforts with the STEM Challenge 2020 and we appreciate your understanding at this uncertain time.

"Thank you for bearing with us and, as ever, if you do have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact us.

"Your continued efforts are what make the STEM challenges the success that they are for your schools, teachers, mentors and of course the students involved."

Each Shropshire school signed up to the challenge is partnered with a mentor from businesses or organisations involved in industry.

This year’s challenge is to design and build a product, using the elements of STEM – science, technology, engineering and maths – that has a positive impact on people’s emotional wellbeing and/or mental health.

There are team prizes to be won including: Best Presentation sponsored by Avara Foods; Best Entrepreneurial Team sponsored by ROKiT Phones; Best Operating Model sponsored by Protolabs; Best Team Work sponsored by Telford & Wrekin Council; Best Mentor sponsored by Careers & Enterprise Company; Best Business Champion sponsored by Hitachi Capital Invoice Finance; Best Work Plan sponsored by Entrust; and an award for the overall winner sponsored by DENSO Manufacturing.

The competition was first launched to boost student engagement with the key STEM topics and help them understand what they learn in the classroom will play a vital role in future careers, forging valuable links between business and schools.