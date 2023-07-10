Market Drayton school 'requires improvement' by Ofsted after concern over some pupils' behaviour

The Grove School in Market Drayton. Photo: Google.

The Grove School and Sixth Form received an overall 'requires improvement' rating by Ofsted inspectors, but was found to be 'good' in the quality of education, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision.

At the inspection on April 25 and 26 this year, Ofsted found the school to be "welcoming, inclusive and friendly" and that the vast majority of pupils were "polite, courteous and work hard".

However, inspectors found that in the area of behaviour and attitudes, the school requires improvement.

Ofsted inspectors said that pupils' learning is sometimes hindered by poor behaviour and that, while there is a new behaviour policy in place, sometimes teachers do not consistently apply it.

This resulted in the school being graded as 'requires improvement' overall.

The Grove School became part of the Marches Academy Trust in 2018; it has a capacity of 1,206, with 818 pupils aged between 11 and 18.

Ofsted inspectors found that leaders, who are supported by the trust, have made "significant changes" to the curriculum, with clear subject plans that identify what they want students to know, do and understand in each subject.

They found that leaders "accurately identify" the needs of pupils with SEND and "engage effectively" with parents, while also praising the "strong culture" of safeguarding which has been created at the school.

However, the Ofsted report states that leaders should ensure that the behaviour policy is implemented consistently so that pupils demonstrate good behaviour in all lessons.

An extract from the report reads: "The vast majority of pupils are polite, courteous and work hard. However, a significant minority of pupils’ behaviour is not good enough.

"Some pupils talk about some lessons being disrupted. Some teachers do not challenge this behaviour consistently. Leaders are aware of this. Leaders have recently introduced a new behaviour policy."

Sonia Taylor, headteacher at The Grove School, said in a statement: "In the summer of 2022, Grove School GCSE results placed the school as the sixth highest performing school of the 18 secondary school across Shropshire.

"When the school was last inspected in December 2017 it was rated as requires improvement for every category, except sixth form provision which was rated as good.

"This year the inspectors clearly recognised the immense changes that have taken place since the school joined the Marches Multi Academy Trust in December 2018.

"The school and Trust are immensely proud of what has been achieved.

"With regards to the judgement for behaviour and attitudes Ofsted comment that ‘a minority of pupils do not consistently meet leaders’ and teachers’ expectations for behaviour.

"Leaders are aware of this and have put in place further plans to address the behaviour of these pupils."

She added: "Grove School is working with the national Behaviour Hub which is a programme written by Tom Bennett, the national lead for improving culture and behaviour in schools in England.

"They visited the school last week and reported that they did not witness any poor behaviour across the school and that students were engaged in their learning.

"The school has already seen real improvement in the attitudes of the learners and are confident that this will continue.

"We have so many positives to continue to build on with excellent practice already taking place in many areas.