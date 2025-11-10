The Empower Trust, which looks after eight Shropshire Schools, has launched a consultation as it looks to move towards smartphone-free schools by September 2026.

Under the plans pupils would not be allowed to take smartphones to the trust's schools - but they would be allowed to take non-smartphones, which are then placed in a box during school hours.

The Empower trust includes St George's Junior School, Greenacres Primary School, and The Wilfred Owen School - all in Shrewsbury, as well as Market Drayton Junior School, St Peter's CE Primary in Wem, and St Mary's CE Primary in Shawbury.

Carla Whelan, CEO of the Empower Multi Academy Trust; and Kelly Lee, headteacher at St Georges Junior School in Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Leath

The trust explained that the proposals had been drawn up after canvassing the views of parents, carers, staff, and pupils.

It said the response had been "overwhelmingly positive" with a feeling of the need for collective action over the issue.

The trust has been working with Smartphone Free Childhood in Shropshire - a group set up by parents who are concerned about the impact of smartphones on children.