Pupils from seven Telford and Wrekin primary schools were invited to join Ercall Wood Academy's own students and staff to try out a range of colourful experiments in the new building, before the ribbon was officially cut by the mayor of Wellington.

The launch event included exploding methane and ‘monster’ bombs, plus flaming hydrogen balloons and various other experiments designed to serve up education, enrichment and entertainment.

The three-storey science building at the school, which has taken 18 months to complete, has 10 classrooms kitted out with the latest laboratory equipment, with capacity for 300 students.

Raya Allen and Phoebe Houlston from Crudgington taking part in one of the experiments at the official opening

It forms part of an £11 million programme of improvements carried out around the Ercall Wood campus over the past year.

Ercall Wood Academy principal Nick Murphy and Wellington mayor Councillor Reg Snell cutting the ribbon

Principal Nick Murphy said: “This is not just the unveiling of bricks, mortar and laboratories – it is the beginning of a new chapter in our school’s journey, filled with curiosity, discovery and innovation.

Rishika Ranjith and Aafiyah Aslam from Wrekin View in Wellington at the event

“Science has always been about asking questions. With these new facilities, our students will have the space, tools and inspiration to seek out the answers for themselves.

Jesse Maree and Akshaj Unmthaan from Wrekin View taking part in one of the experiments at the opening of the science centre

“These laboratories are not just classrooms, they are workshops for ideas, launchpads for innovation, and places where imagination can meet evidence.”

Explosive experiments were part of the launch ceremony.

He added: “Who knows? The next great breakthrough might start right here, in this very building.”

Finn Masters and Arlo Lucas from Crudgington School

Among the local primary schools which sent pupils to take part in the launch day experiments were Wrekin View, Crudgington, Short Wood, Wrockwardine Wood, Meadows, Lawley Village and Lawley Primary.

Thomas Skidder, Hannah Mackinnon and Akshaj Unmthaan from Wrekin View primary