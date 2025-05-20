Plans for 1,500 homes, school and community facilities on the edge of Bridgnorth are lodged

Working in partnership with Taylor Wimpey, Bloor Homes’ outline planning application is for its Tasley Garden Village project.

An illustrative masterplan of the Tasley Garden Village development. Picture: Pegasus Group

The homes are net-zero, with 20% being classed as affordable, while there will also be specialist older people’s housing. All of the facilities will be set within extensive landscaped public oopen space, including a new 19.4 hectare country park.

The plans also include a new home for grassroots football club, Bridgnorth Spartans. Until now, the club has not had a permanent home.

However, it is now working in partnership with the Tasley Garden Village development team to take on the ownership and management of the new sports facilities that are being proposed.

This includes a dual-purpose clubhouse and community space with associated parking, a full-size floodlit 3G football pitch, and grass pitches.

The application is the first formal step in the planning process, which sets out broad overarching principles of development and will involve statutory consultation carried out by Shropshire Council with a wide range of organisations.

If approved, further planning applications would then be required to establish the finer details of phases of the Garden Village, including architecture, layout and landscaping.

“We are very grateful to everyone who engaged with us as our outline plans have taken shape,” said Max Whitehead, planning director at Bloor Homes Midlands.

“The conversations we have had with local people have helped to refine our outline planning application.

“We are delighted that through our consultation programme we have established a partnership with local community sports club, Bridgnorth Spartans, with a view to providing them with a much-needed new home.

“These fantastic sports facilities will also be available for other clubs and the wider community to use and enjoy.

“We are very conscious that Tasley Garden Village represents a significant development for Bridgnorth over the next fifteen or so years. As a five-star, family-owned company, our number one priority is our reputation for delivering high-quality developments.

“We are committed to continuing to work proactively with local stakeholders as the plans move through the planning process to deliver a unique and distinctive garden community of which we and Bridgnorth can be very proud.”

Kelly Woodcock, co-chair at Bridgnorth Spartans, added: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with the Tasley Garden Village development team of Bloor Homes and Taylor Wimpey.

“This represents a generational opportunity for us as a club to finally have a home of our own where we can build on our more than 40 years of inclusive work in the community, with secure and sustainable foundations.

“The facilities being proposed are unlike any currently available in Bridgnorth, and we will enshrine the principle of accessibility of this fantastic facility to all clubs in Bridgnorth, ensuring the whole community can benefit from it.”

A consultation with the community took place in late 2024 and early 2025, which included drop-in events in Bridgnorth and Tasley.

The development partners have now updated their dedicated website, tasleygardenvillage.co.uk, with information about the outline planning application. The scheme can also be found on Shropshire Council’s planning portal page by searching for applications 25/01722/OUT.

Representations can be made up to June 9.