Take a look at Shrewsbury School's £4.4 million boarding house that was completed last year

Shrewsbury School's new Queen Elizabeth Hall accommodation has entered its second academic year of use and is housing a cohort of 70 girls as well as featuring study areas for day pupils, communal areas and staff accommodation.

The building was completed by Adrian James Architects last year. The school decided in 2022 that the new building would be named after Queen Elizabeth honouring "the Queen's extraordinary personal qualities and contribution".

Shrewsbury School's £4.4 million Queen Elizabeth Halls. Picture: Fisher Studios

The new house sits on the edge of the private school's campus with panoramic views over the River Severn and towards Shrewsbury town centre.