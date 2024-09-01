What age can children come home from school alone? Shropshire police issue advice as summer holidays come to an end

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With the summer holidays coming to an end, police in Shropshire have been sharing advice from the NSPCC as to how children can keep safe walking to and from school.

The guidance answers the question, what age can a child come home from school alone?

"There’s no legal age that your child can travel home from school alone – this is up to you and your best judgement, or your school’s rules and policies. However, you should never leave a child alone who isn’t ready or is unable to care for themselves," the advice from West Mercia Police states.

"Every child is different – but some schools advise children under eight shouldn't walk home without an adult or older sibling."

If parents and children feel they are ready to come home alone, police are urging parents to go over some rules about staying safe.

"Make sure they know their address and your telephone number by heart, in case they get lost or have to navigate home from somewhere new.

Photo: West Mercia Police

"If they have a mobile phone, remind them to fully charge it before leaving the house, and make sure they have all your contact numbers saved.

"Talk to them about road safety. They should always look both ways before crossing the street, and never be on their phone whilst crossing a road.

"Remind them never to accept a lift from someone they don’t know, or let a stranger into the house. They should never give personal information away – in real life or online.

"Remind them that if they feel unsafe or uncomfortable at any time, they can call you or a trusted adult.

"If they ever feel like they’re in immediate danger, they should call the police straight away on 999."

More information can be found on the NSPCC website about safety and other parental advice: www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children-safe/away-from-home/at-school