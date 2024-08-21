Ranked: Best secondary schools in Shropshire based on GCSE results last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Star has ranked the schools based on their 'Attainment 8' scores from data published by the British Government that is available on its website.

The Attainment 8 score is calculated by evaluating how well students have performed in a maximum of eight qualifications, that include: English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.

Each grade that a pupil achieves is assigned a point score from 9 (highest) to 1 (lowest), and a pupil's Attainment 8 score is calculated by adding up the points for their eight subjects, with English and maths counted twice.

The average 'Attainment 8' score for schools last year in England is 46.3, while the average score by local authority is:

Shropshire - 44

Telford and Wrekin 44.9

Pupils across the county will receive their GCSE results on Thursday before deciding their next steps in education - heading to college or sixth form.

Below are the top 17 secondary schools in Shropshire based on the results:

1. Newport Girls' High School Academy

Newport Girls’ High School received the highest Progress 8 score in Telford & Wrekin. Picture: Google Maps

The grammar school ranked as the top-performing school in the county with an Attainment 8 score of 77.5 - more than 30 above the England and local authority average.

2. Haberdashers' Adams

Another grammar school, Haberdashers' Adams school ranked second with an Attainment 8 score of 73.7.