Appeal for pre-loved school uniform to support struggling Shropshire families

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Little Stars' new initiative is aiming to ensure that children in the county 'start the school year with confidence' by distributing uniforms through community hubs and referrals from health professionals and schools.

The charity is inviting people to drop off pre-loved, non-branded uniforms at Tesco Extra donation bins in Shrewsbury and Ellesmere or at Morrisons donation bins in Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

One of Little Stars' community hubs

Little Stars is also hosting a drop-off event on August 6 between 10am and 12pm where you can take any pre-loved uniform or new school basics to the Tesco Extra Community Room in Shrewsbury.

The charity states that the average cost of a secondary school uniform can reach £290. This being, according to Little Stars, a "significant financial burden for many families, particularly single parents with multiple children."

The organisation that was founded in 2020 adds that the average cost of primary school uniforms is approximately £130.

A spokesman for Little Stars said: "Starting a new school year should be filled with excitement and anticipation. However, many children face anxiety due to ill-fitting or inadequate uniforms. This campaign aims to eliminate that worry, allowing children to focus on their education and fit in with their peers."

The charity aims to 'make a positive impact by ensuring that every child has access to the essentials they need to feel safe and secure'.

Little Stars has gifted nearly 45,000 items to families in need so far, including clothing, toiletries and equipment.

Donations towards the campaign can be made here: gofundme.com/f/back-to-school-ready-campaign