Over-capacity Telford primary school reveals plans to expand hall

Millbrook Primary School & Nursery, in Leegomery, Telford, currently has 499 pupils and a shortfall of two classrooms. For a number of years, it means the school has been using other ancillary spaces as temporary classrooms.

The school says its current hall is split into two separate octagonal rooms, separated by a large store cupboard as does therefore does not allow for whole school assemblies, performances, or dining.

The kitchen is in a small room, which lacks in ventilation and natural light, while the facilities are also too small for the number of children to be catered for.

The proposal is to create a new hall to the south of the school, allowing for assemblies to take place and provide sufficient space for dining and indoor PE classes.