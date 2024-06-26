Pupils at a school in Shrewsbury show off their secret garden

Coleham School in Shrewsbury took part in the Belle Vue Arts Festival by hosting an open garden event and showcasing their historic and fascinating site that lies hidden behind Greyfriars Road.

The Belle Vue Arts Festival offers art inspired events for the community and Coleham School showcased their Coach House, Victorian Museum, Folly, Pond and Conservation area that many visitors were unaware the school had.

Teacher at the school, Miss Othen, hosts a History Club, and members have been trawling through the school's archives for weeks in preparation for the event.

Pupils gave guests personal tours and offered a wealth of information about the stone Folly that originates from St Mary’s Church in Shrewsbury and the Limes Estate.

The school thanked local archaeologists, Matt Williams and Janine Young after they presented their local finds from The National Trust, including a 5000 year old Neolithic axe head.

School Enrichment Lead, Tracy Othen, said "Our grounds have a rich local history and so it is only right that we welcome the public and share this with residents.

"We are proud to put Coleham at the heart of our local community and we'll look to doing similar Historic Open Days in future.

"A big thank you to local archaeologist Matt Williams who took a break from filming 'Time Team' at the Sutton Hoo dig site to join us with a selection of local finds."