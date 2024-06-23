'Students love a real-life story': College director explains why experience counts in the classroom

Sarah had decided to train as a midwife after having her two children and studied midwifery at the University of Wolverhampton.

Alongside a passion for healthcare, Sarah had always known that she wanted to teach in further education and went on to earn her Postgraduate Certificate in Education at Edge Hill University.

“Being a midwife prepares you well for teaching. It’s fast-paced and high-pressured in lots of ways and there are lot’s of tangible skills,” says Sarah, who lives in Bridgnorth.

Initially teaching part-time alongside her job on the ward, Sarah progressed her career and is now the Director of Health and Science at Telford College, where she studied herself.

Sarah, who is still a practising midwife, registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council overseas the department, which provides courses in health, social care and science for school leavers and adults as well as apprenticeships, T Levels and Access to Higher Education.