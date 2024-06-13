'Experienced' headteacher 'really excited’ to be taking over at Telford primary school

Fiona Atherton, who has worked in primary education for the past 18 years, will take over at Wrekin View Primary School on North Road in September.

Born and bred in the Birmingham area, she has spent most of her career living and working in the city, but said she is ‘really excited’ to be starting a new chapter in Telford.

“I’m hugely passionate about opportunities for our young people, and providing them with the sort of things they may not have access to at home,” she said.

“There are lots of things we can do to support our children and families, and drive their aspirations to make them want great things for themselves.