New head returns to Shropshire school she taught at 16 years ago

New headteacher Anita Ward and acting headteacher Charlotte Hayes with children

Anita Ward is the new headteacher of Barrow 1618 Church of England Primary School in Broseley.

She said she felt extremely honoured and privileged to have been chosen to continue to build upon the success of the school.

"I would like to thank the children, staff and governors for making me feel so welcome and I am very excited about working in partnership with the whole school community," she said.

Mrs Ward, who has been teaching for 28 years in primary schools, said: "I have taught across all primary year groups and for the past 21 year, I have been mainly based in Shropshire, Wolverhampton and Sandwell.

"I taught at Barrow for a maternity cover 16 years ago and am thrilled to have returned to the school as the new headteacher following a happy four-and-a-half years at Highley Community Primary School.

"It was a real trip down memory lane to look around the school after such a long time."

Mrs Ward and her husband have two daughters and she said having experienced her own children’s journey through primary school, she was very much aware of the responsibility that she and the staff have in ensuring that the highest standard of teaching and learning is achieved.

"Barrow is an area rich in local heritage and with so much on the doorstep, the school sits in a desirable position at the heart of its local community," she said.

"I am really excited about the local opportunities this creates for our pupils. I strongly believe in providing the children with exciting, creative and meaningful learning experiences, which build their enthusiasm for learning and help them to grow and develop positively in a variety of ways, so that we can support them to expand their horizons."