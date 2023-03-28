Ready, steady, go! Shrewsbury kids have park run fun to mark farewell of popular sports coach

Youngsters from Coleham Primary School entered the Shrewsbury Junior Parkrun

Children from Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury were in the Quarry for the Shrewsbury Junior Parkrun, which ended up being the largest event of its kind in the country on the day with 194 runners crossing the line.

It was also a special moment for the school's sports coach Michael Venn, who is leaving Coleham after eight years to move to Devon with his family. Staff, parents and children took the opportunity to celebrate his work.

Teacher Maria Stennett approached Shrewsbury Junior Parkrun to organise the "school takeover". She said: “It was such a great atmosphere and the perfect way for our families celebrate Mr Venn. He’s inspired us all, the pupils, families and staff over the years to love sport and try new ways of keeping active, pushing us out of our comfort zones."

Mr Venn has encouraged the school community to take on several sports challenges. He has run a marathon with pupils around the playground and, last year, led a challenge where families cycled 550 miles - the length of England - on the school playing field at the "Tour de Coleham" event.

He is a favourite with the children and is well-known for his love of dressing up and roles as Frozen princesses’ Elsa and Anna in the school’s annual staff Christmas videos. His popular appearances have helped the videos go "Shropshire viral" with over 12,000 views.

Headteacher Tom Larkham said: "Thank you to Shrewsbury Junior Parkrun for allowing us to partner up with them. Our pupils regularly access the Quarry park at school and so it’s perfect for our families. The Parkrun is free to enter and fun for everyone so we were really pleased to get our families involved and introduce lots of new runners."