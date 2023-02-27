Shropshire Council prepares for largest ever number of secondary school applications

On Wednesday, March 1, children across Britain will discover which secondary school they'll be attending come September.

A high birth rate for this year's intake means secondary schools in Shropshire and across the West Midlands are facing large numbers of Year Sixes contending for a place at their school of choice.

Shropshire Council has reported that this year has seen its highest ever number of secondary school applications.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “This really is an exceptional year for the number of children seeking a secondary school place for September, and – like many other councils – we have seen our highest-ever number of applications.

“However, this is something we have known was coming, and is something we have long planned for. Though not everyone will be offered their preferred school, there are sufficient spaces across the county, and all children who applied on time will be offered a place at secondary school in September.

“We have been working closely with schools and are very grateful to those who have agreed to accommodate additional pupils. We recognise the significant challenges this presents and will continue to offer support to schools throughout this process.”

Pupil forecast data from Shropshire Council shows this particular cohort is unique in size and numbers should revert to previous levels in future years.

If a child has not been offered a place at their preferred school on Wednesday, their parent or guardian can request a review, an appeal or ask for their child to be added to the school’s waiting list.