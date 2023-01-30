New Shrewsbury primary school on the hunt for top teaching talent at recruitment event

Ahead of the 3-18 Education Trust recruitment evening (from left): deputy CEO Claire Jones, CEO David O’Toole, senior HR officer Jodie Evans and HR director Laura Taylor

Bowbrook Primary School, which is being built in Squinter Pip Way in the town, is one of the 3-18 Education Trust schools which is looking to bring in teachers, teaching assistants and pastoral staff, as well as filling several other roles.

The opening evening is on Wednesday at Shrewsbury Town FC's Montgomery Waters Meadow. It run from 5pm to 7pm.

Bowbrook Primary School's headteacher, Sam Aiston, said: “We are so excited. Bowbrook Primary is going to be modern, vibrant and a place where staff and children love coming to school. We want the best staff possible to join our team and would love to chat with you at the recruitment open evening.”

Claire Jones, deputy CEO of the 3-18 Education Trust, , said: “We want people to feel welcome at our event and to actually speak to the staff and pupils from our schools. There is no better way to get a real sense of what we are all about. It will be informal and a great opportunity to ask questions and find out more about working with us”

The 3-18 Education Trust currently comprises six schools: The Priory School, Coleham Primary School, and Bowbrook Primary School - all in Shrewsbury, St Martins 3-16 School in Oswestry, Thomas Adams School & Boarding House in Wem and William Brookes School in Much Wenlock. Bridgnorth Endowed School is also soon to join the trust, along with Much Wenlock Primary School.