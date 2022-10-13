New Shrewsbury primary school launches website with applications opening next month

The new uniform pupils at the school will wear

Bowbrook Primary School is a brand new, age four to 11 primary school being built on Squinter Pip Way.

The new school will have space for 210 children, with an additional 26-place nursery for three to four year olds.

Plans are also in place for the school to grow, to a two-form entry school of 450 pupils.

The school will open its doors to nursery children and a reception class in September next year.

Parents are able to apply for a school place for their reception child in the next few weeks, with applications to the new school opening on November 2. Parents can apply for a place directly via the school’s website.

The website shows the new school logo of a butterfly over a brook and the burgundy school uniform that the pupils will wear.

The school will be run by the 3-18 Education Trust, a local academy trust of six schools.

Coleham Primary School, also part of the 3-18 Education Trust is leading on the set-up of Bowbrook Primary School.

David O’Toole, CEO of The 3-18 Education Trust said: “This is a unique opportunity for pupils and families to join a school at the beginning of its journey and form a new school community, something very special indeed.

"We will be creating a learning environment in which all our children can thrive and reach their potential and where the individual child matters."

The new uniform pupils at the school will wear

Claire Jones, Coleham School's headteacher and deputy CEO of 3-18 Education Trust, is leading the project.

She said: "We are delighted to launch the website and logo for Bowbrook Primary and give prospective parents a flavour of the new school and its fantastic new facilities.

"The butterfly symbolises the child’s journey of growth and spreading their wings into world around them. It is important to us that our pupils can grow as individuals in an inspiring and nurturing environment."

A number of parent open evenings have been arranged for families to find out more about the school and the reception class for September 2023.