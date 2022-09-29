Two new schools to be built in fast-growing area of Shrewsbury as permission is granted

An artists impression of how the new primary school will look

Planning permission has been granted for Bowbrook Primary School and The Keystone Academy - for special needs (SEND) pupils - on land in Squinter Pip Way in Shrewsbury.

An application was lodged with Shropshire Council in May this year and a public consultation was carried out.

This week the council has granted permission, and building is expected to start soon - with plans to open to pupils in September next year.

The plans were previously delayed by a year, meaning the SEND school has had to temporarily use the old Grange Academy in Mount Pleasant Road from this September while waiting for the new school to be built.

Two new schools will be built

The primary school would accommodate 240 pupils age four to 11, as well as additional places in a nursery. The SEND school has space for 120 pupils, both primary and secondary age.

The Department for Education agreed plans for the new schools to help relieve pressure for places to the west of Shrewsbury and provide capacity to support the growing population and extensive housing developments planned for the area.

The school will be built with a new access road, parking, sports and play areas, and landscaping.

The 3-18 Education Trust is the sponsor for the new primary school, which will be the sixth school in the trust. The local academy trust already includes two Shrewsbury schools - The Priory School and Coleham Primary School.

An artist's impression of how the new primary school will look

David O’Toole, CEO of The 3-18 Education Trust said: "As an inclusive trust that prides itself on being connected to the local community, we are proud to welcome our new school and the children and families that it will serve when completed."

Coleham Primary School headteacher and deputy CEO of 3-18 Education Trust, Claire Jones, is leading on the project.

She said: "We are delighted that planning has now been approved for Bowbrook Primary so work can start on site. This is a really exciting opportunity for education in Shropshire and for our trust to be part of. For a brand new school to open its doors to pupils and form a new community is something quite special."

An artist's impression of how the new primary school will look

Parents interested in a reception place for their child at the primary school will soon be able to apply. A number of parent open evenings have been arranged which will be launched very soon via the school’s website.

Ali Bellaby, headteacher at the SEND school, said: "We are delighted with the news that planning permission has been granted for The Keystone Academy, part of the Youth Engagement Schools Trust, for our purpose-built specialist school for the children of Shropshire, on Squinter Pip Way, Shrewsbury.

"Whilst we are waiting for the building works to be completed, we are lucky to have opened in temporary accommodation for this academic year. We have opened with a committed team of staff with the shared values of understanding, inspiring and igniting the futures of our wonderful neurodivergent learners.