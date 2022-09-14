Education trust announces new chief executive

Jane Hughes

Jane Hughes will succeed the Shropshire’s Learning Community Trust's founder, Dr Gill Eatough, who is retiring later this year.

Ms Hughes has a long track record in the education sector, most recently as regional director of the Oasis Community Learning Trust, looking after schools in towns and cities across the north of England.

She will start work at the trust immediately after the half term break in October, working with Dr Eatough before she retires at the end of this year.

Ms Hughes said: “It is a great privilege to be able to lead the trust into its next phase and continue Gill’s legacy in providing excellent education for all.

“She and I will be working closely over the next months to make sure the transition is as seamless as possible for the schools and families.”

She added: “The trust really believes in the communities it serves being at the heart of its work.

“Its commitment to children being educated in their own community means that it has a great vision of inclusion for all pupils, combined with a determination to provide the best possible standards in its schools.”

Mike Briscoe, chair of the Learning Community Trust, said: “We planned our search for our new CEO carefully, taking time to seek the right person to take our trust to the next stages of development. We are delighted that Jane is joining us.

“Appointing Jane was a unanimous decision. We all felt that, alongside her experience and track record, she demonstrated the high aspirations, commitment, integrity, and passion we believe defines our trust.”

Dr Eatough founded the Learning Community Trust in 2017 and has since overseen its growth into a family of 10 schools, responsible for more than 5,500 children and employing over 1,000 people.

Local schools under its wing include Ercall Wood, Charlton and HLC secondaries in Telford, Severndale in Shrewsbury, Queensway in Telford, plus primary schools in Hadley, Wellington, and Crudgington.

The trust has just taken control of the Lantern Academy in Ketley Bank, and construction of its next primary school at Allscott Meads is now under way. It is also looking at the potential of a new-build for existing special needs provision.

Mr Briscoe said: “To those who know Gill, it will be no surprise that even when her well-deserved retirement starts, she will continue to support the causes of education, community and learner opportunities through her many voluntary and advisory roles.