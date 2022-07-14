School cooking up a treat thanks to building contractors

Headteacher, Anna Griggs, contractors Mark Bufton and Ian Jones with Khalida Besong and Steven Owen from Pave Aways, and children from Montgomery Church in Wales School

Pave Aways transformed a former staff room at Montgomery Church in Wales School into a space for children to try their hand at cooking and baking.

The work was carried out for free by Pave Aways and a number of sub contractors, including Ian Jones Electrical, SPD Decorators, M Bufton Plumbing & Heating Services Ltd, Alan Ball Flooring and Celt Installations.

As a reward for those involved who donated their services, the school hosted a special thank you tea party with children cooking up tasty treats in the new facilities.

Headteacher Anna Griggs, said: “The new room has been a fantastic resource already and has been brilliant for well-being. We did a jubilee afternoon tea for parents and the children have loved learning some cooking skills. We are so grateful to everyone who helped create this room as it will be a huge benefit to the school in the years ahead.”