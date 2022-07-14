Notification Settings

School cooking up a treat thanks to building contractors

By Megan JonesMid WalesEducationPublished:

Children at a primary school can now dish up culinary delights in a new food technology room, gifted from building contractors.

Headteacher, Anna Griggs, contractors Mark Bufton and Ian Jones with Khalida Besong and Steven Owen from Pave Aways, and children from Montgomery Church in Wales School
Headteacher, Anna Griggs, contractors Mark Bufton and Ian Jones with Khalida Besong and Steven Owen from Pave Aways, and children from Montgomery Church in Wales School

Pave Aways transformed a former staff room at Montgomery Church in Wales School into a space for children to try their hand at cooking and baking.

The work was carried out for free by Pave Aways and a number of sub contractors, including Ian Jones Electrical, SPD Decorators, M Bufton Plumbing & Heating Services Ltd, Alan Ball Flooring and Celt Installations.

As a reward for those involved who donated their services, the school hosted a special thank you tea party with children cooking up tasty treats in the new facilities.

Headteacher Anna Griggs, said: “The new room has been a fantastic resource already and has been brilliant for well-being. We did a jubilee afternoon tea for parents and the children have loved learning some cooking skills. We are so grateful to everyone who helped create this room as it will be a huge benefit to the school in the years ahead.”

Pave Aways managing director Steven Owen added: “It has been great to see the use that the school has already had from the new food tech room. We’re committed to supporting the communities where we work and this is exactly the kind of project we love to get involved with where we can make a tangible difference.”

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

