Historic Newport school set to offer education to girls from 11

Headmaster Gary Hickey

The governors of Haberdashers’ Adams school, alongside headmaster Gary Hickey, told staff, pupils, parents and alumni of the plans to offer education to girls from the age of 11.

The school is already co-ed in its sixth form and a formal public consultation process will be launched in December with the aim of the new admissions policy being in place for the Entrance Test in September 2023, with new arrivals in 2024.

Mr Hickey said: “I believe this is the right time to be taking the next exciting step in the development of Haberdashers’ Adams.

"By continuing to provide the broad and varied curriculum we already do, but in a co-educational setting, all our children will learn to be more confident, resilient and compassionate young adults.

"We have many outstanding facilities for girls already in place for the sixth form and look forward to welcoming girls from 2024 and building a brilliant, fully, co-educational community in the heart of Shropshire”.

Haberdashers’ Adams was founded by William Adams, a merchant haberdasher. He established the school in Newport in 1656 during the Interregnum, with permission from Oliver Cromwell.

Chair of the local governing board, Mike Osborne, said the latest move was "the next logical step" in the development the school.

He added: "The school has been enriched by having a co-ed sixth form for the last 30 years and it is a great opportunity to be able to offer our first-class education to girls as well as boys from the age of 11."