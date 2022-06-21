Telford academy celebrates 'good' Ofsted rating

Priorslee Academy. Photo: Google

Ofsted officials visited Priorslee Academy in Telford in April, and a report published by the education watchdog commends the school’s progress and describes it as “happy and friendly”.

It follows the previous two inspections – a full inspection in 2012, and a short inspection in 2017 – when the school was also rated as ‘good’.

The primary school has 444 pupils, and the inspection was the first routine inspection of the academy since the start of the Covid pandemic.

A report published by Ofsted praised the atmosphere at the school, pupils’ behaviour, and the development of the curriculum.

It states: “Pupils enjoy attending this happy and friendly school. Staff are committed to doing their best for everyone. Parents appreciate the help given to their children. Pupils work hard and talk positively about the warm relationships that exist. They have a strong sense of what makes a good friend and the value in sticking up for others.

“Pupils behave well in all areas of school. They particularly enjoy the school’s ‘immersion days’ and off-site visits.

“Relationships between pupils and staff are positive and respectful. Pupils feel safe here and know who to talk to if they need help. Pupils know that staff will help them to sort out problems and stop any bullying if it occurs.”

The report adds: “Recent changes in leadership have brought a renewed focus on curriculum quality. This focus ensures that pupils experience a broad and balanced curriculum. Leaders are strengthening foundation subjects and challenging all to do their best. For example, they are checking that the content taught is right for the pupils of this school.

“Pupils know how to keep themselves safe. For example, they learn about appropriate online behaviours. This helps them understand how to behave, respond to and protect themselves from potential dangers they may encounter in the digital world.”

Inspectors praised the way education is delivered, saying: “The leadership team is developing the school’s curriculum. Many changes have occurred over the last two years. The curriculum is well designed in most subjects.

“In mathematics, for example, teachers help pupils to use equipment to learn concepts. This is helping pupils to explain their understanding. In physical education (PE), leaders have introduced a refreshed curriculum.

“This is helping teachers to understand the specific knowledge that pupils should learn. However, in a small number of subjects, including PE, leaders have not checked how well the curriculum is being delivered. In these subjects, pupils do not make as much progress as they could.

“Recent changes have sharpened up assessment across the curriculum. Staff are growing in confidence with these changes, which are improving the way that they check on pupils’ learning. Teachers now assess what pupils have understood about the things they have been learning in different subjects. They identify gaps in pupils’ learning and adjust their teaching in response.”

Inspectors said that protections for children at the school are ‘effective’, adding: “Leaders have ensured that staff are trained to understand how to keep pupils safe. For example, there is joint work with the police about online behaviours and risks.”

“Staff record any concerns carefully and leaders seek help for pupils and families, when needed.