Students medal in world skills competition

Jake Sumner

Jake Sumner, from Oswestry won the medal in the WorldSkills UK national finals. WorldSkills organises the world championships of vocational skills, and the UK championships is the country’s biggest competitive skills and careers event.

The student at Glyndwr University in Wrexham said he was delighted.

“I never expected to get beyond the regional heat, so to come second in the UK final was completely unexpected. The competition was challenging, as it tested your ability across a variety of areas.

“Although it was challenging, it was a great experience and it gave me something to focus on, as well as a sense of achievement for participating.

“I’m extremely grateful for all the support I’ve had during the competition and if it wasn’t for former lecturer, Leanne Davies, I wouldn’t have even thought about entering the competition.

“Throughout the competition I’ve gained new skills and explored areas that I wouldn’t have had the confidence to explore if I hadn’t competed.

“I will continue working on developing the skills I’ve gained and I’m looking forward to seeing what opportunities arise from competing in the WorldSkills UK Final.”

Another Glyndwr student, who was told she would fail her science exams at school took a gold in the same competition.

Paige Tynan, from Wrexham, took the gold medal in Forensic Science.

Paige, who graduated from the BSc (Hons) Forensic Science with Foundation Year programme, is currently undertaking a PhD at Glyndwr.

She said: “From being told at school I’d fail my science exams to winning the gold medal in Forensic Science at the Worldskills UK final is just incomprehensible.

"I am really excited to see what opportunities competing in the Worldskills final has opened up.”

Senior Lecturer in Forensic Science, Amy Rattenbury, added: “This is the first time we have had a student enter the competition so for her to come away with a gold medal is a phenomenal achievement.

“Paige continues to showcase what a transformative journey she has had at the University and her demonstration of such high class technical expertise through this platform will lead her to even more opportunities for training and career progression going forward.”